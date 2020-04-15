PDC Home Tour to launch on Friday

Darts fans will be able to watch PDC stars across 32 consecutive nights of live darts action as the PDC Home Tour launches this Friday.



Elite level darts will be brought from the living rooms of the pros to fans worldwide through live video calls, with players set to make history as part of the PDC’s first ever home-staged event.



All Tour Card Holders have been given the opportunity to take part in the PDC Home Tour, which will see four players in action every night.



A nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.



Following the conclusion of the initial 32 nights of league phase action, the 32 group winners will advance to the second phase of the competition.



With each night’s action commencing at 1930 BST, darts commentator Dan Dawson will be on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.



The 16 players who will compete across the first four nights of PDC Home Tour will be announced on Wednesday via the PDC’s official website and social media channels.



All PDC Home Tour action will be broadcast live on PDCTV and free to all registered PDCTV users.



The action will also be shown live through a series of bookmakers’ websites.



The PDC Home Tour has been introduced following the success of ‘Darts At Home’, which saw nine PDC players, including Nathan Aspinall and Stephen Bunting, competing live on the PDC’s Facebook page and YouTube channel across two nights of mini-league action.



A popular concept among players and fans alike, ‘Darts At Home’ was featured on Sky Sports News as darts was highlighted as one of a small number of sports to broadcast live action during the current situation.



PDC Chairman Barry Hearn commented: “Firstly, I would like to thank all our incredible NHS staff who continue to save lives in the most difficult circumstances, we all owe an immense amount of gratitude to our key workers.



“It gives me great excitement that we are able to deliver live darts to fans in these unprecedented times.



“We’ve spent the last few weeks planning and looking at what is possible, and I’m delighted to be able to present a concept which gives all Tour Card Holders the opportunity to take part.



“The PDC Home Tour will provide a regular supply of live sport to fans, showcasing the talent and unique characters of our players to both existing and new audiences.



“The event will also give players a chance to play competitive darts in this down period in preparation for the return to normal action, whenever that may be.”