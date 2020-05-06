Midweek 5 Minutes with Luci Jones

Today we chat to SPORT BABE Luci Jones and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Luci Jones

Q2. Where are you from? Derby

Q3. Age? 27

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have no tattoos

Q5. Any piercings? Just my ears

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I got scouted by an agency and it all started from there.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Nearly 10 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I used to be a regular grid girl for British Super Bikes BSB, I have ring girled at the O2 in London, and have shot overseas in Marbella and other parts of Spain.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes lots of exciting things coming up hopefully just waiting for everything to die down with the corona virus, as we’re all in limbo and it’s a very worrying time for everyone 💔

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love all different types of music from dancehall, d&b, house, garage.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Going the gym and cooking/baking

Q12. Are you into video games? No

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? None

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I like action films or comedy, so the Taken or Hangover films

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Anything sweet I have a terrible sweet tooth

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Gin

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Beyoncé

Q18. Measurements? 32D Boobs

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? That would be telling

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on my mood lol

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Too many to say

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?

Q23. Social media? Instagram: @luci_jones_x