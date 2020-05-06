Line-ups & fixtures revealed for Unibet Home Tour Groups 21-24

Former World Champion Rob Cross is among the next group of players who will star in the Unibet Home Tour, with the line-ups and fixtures now confirmed for Groups 21-24.

World number four Cross, pictured, will headline Thursday’s Group 21, while Ian White, Kyle Anderson and Krzysztof Ratajski are also set to feature this week as the home-staged event continues from May 7-10.



Thursday will see the 21st of 32 consecutive nights of live darts take place, as Cross is joined in Group 21 by two-time World Youth Champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, Scotland’s William Borland and Dutch PDC newcomer Derk Telnekes.

World number ten White will be the top ranked played in Friday’s Group 22, which will also feature PDC ranking event winner Danny Noppert, 2018 World Grand Prix quarter-finalist James Wilson and Spain’s Jesus Noguera, a two-time winner on the 2019 Challenge Tour.

Former Auckland Darts Masters champion Anderson, who recently received the all-clear after spending a month in isolation with coronavirus, will make a welcome return to action on Saturday.

Queensland-based Anderson’s Group 23 will see four players join the live broadcast from around the world, as he is joined by German World Cup star Martin Schindler, Dutch internet sensation Dirk van Duijvenbode and Sweden’s Daniel Larsson.

Sunday’s Group 24 will feature Polish number one Ratajski as the highest ranked player, and he will be up against 2019 Czech Darts Open winner Jamie Hughes, Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas – a World Championship quarter-finalist in December – and Spain’s Toni Alcinas, a former World Cup semi-finalist.

The nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.

With the Unibet Home Tour now past the half-way point, Stephen Bunting, Darren Webster and Damon Heta are among the most recent group winners.

Each night’s action will commence at 1930 BST, with darts commentator Dan Dawson on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.

All Unibet Home Tour action will be broadcast live on PDCTV for FREE to ALL registered PDCTV users, regardless of whether you have a paid or free membership.

Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.

Fans in Great Britain and Ireland can also watch the action through the Sky Sports app.

As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Unibet Home Tour is being broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.

Unibet Home Tour

Group 21 Fixtures

Thursday May 7

Rob Cross v William Borland

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Derk Telnekes

William Borland v Derk Telnekes

Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Dimitri Van den Bergh v William Borland

Derk Telnekes v Rob Cross

Group 22 Fixtures

Friday May 8

Ian White v Jesus Noguera

Danny Noppert v James Wilson

Jesus Noguera v James Wilson

Ian White v Danny Noppert

Danny Noppert v Jesus Noguera

James Wilson v Ian White

Group 23 Fixtures

Saturday May 9

Kyle Anderson v Daniel Larsson

Martin Schindler v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Daniel Larsson v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Kyle Anderson v Martin Schindler

Martin Schindler v Daniel Larsson

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kyle Anderson

Group 24 Fixtures

Sunday May 10

Krzysztof Ratajski v Toni Alcinas

Jamie Hughes v Darius Labanauskas

Toni Alcinas v Darius Labanauskas

Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes

Jamie Hughes v Toni Alcinas

Darius Labanauskas v Krzysztof Ratajski