Line-ups & fixtures revealed for Unibet Home Tour Groups 21-24

Former World Champion Rob Cross is among the next group of players who will star in the Unibet Home Tour, with the line-ups and fixtures now confirmed for Groups 21-24.
World number four Cross, pictured, will headline Thursday’s Group 21, while Ian White, Kyle Anderson and Krzysztof Ratajski are also set to feature this week as the home-staged event continues from May 7-10.
Thursday will see the 21st of 32 consecutive nights of live darts take place, as Cross is joined in Group 21 by two-time World Youth Champion Dimitri Van den Bergh, Scotland’s William Borland and Dutch PDC newcomer Derk Telnekes.
World number ten White will be the top ranked played in Friday’s Group 22, which will also feature PDC ranking event winner Danny Noppert, 2018 World Grand Prix quarter-finalist James Wilson and Spain’s Jesus Noguera, a two-time winner on the 2019 Challenge Tour.
Former Auckland Darts Masters champion Anderson, who recently received the all-clear after spending a month in isolation with coronavirus, will make a welcome return to action on Saturday.
Queensland-based Anderson’s Group 23 will see four players join the live broadcast from around the world, as he is joined by German World Cup star Martin Schindler, Dutch internet sensation Dirk van Duijvenbode and Sweden’s Daniel Larsson.
Sunday’s Group 24 will feature Polish number one Ratajski as the highest ranked player, and he will be up against 2019 Czech Darts Open winner Jamie Hughes, Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas – a World Championship quarter-finalist in December – and Spain’s Toni Alcinas, a former World Cup semi-finalist.
The nightly league format will see all four competitors play each other once in matches played over the best of nine legs, with a winner crowned each night.
With the Unibet Home Tour now past the half-way point, Stephen Bunting, Darren Webster and Damon Heta are among the most recent group winners.
Each night’s action will commence at 1930 BST, with darts commentator Dan Dawson on hand to talk through proceedings, which will also include live score graphics on screen.
All Unibet Home Tour action will be broadcast live on PDCTV for FREE to ALL registered PDCTV users, regardless of whether you have a paid or free membership.
Registered PDCTV members can also watch for FREE through the official PDC App.
Fans in Great Britain and Ireland can also watch the action through the Sky Sports app.
As well as being shown through a series of bookmakers’ websites, the Unibet Home Tour is being broadcast live by a number of the PDC’s international broadcast partners.
Unibet Home Tour
Group 21 Fixtures
Thursday May 7
Rob Cross v William Borland
Dimitri Van den Bergh v Derk Telnekes
William Borland v Derk Telnekes
Rob Cross v Dimitri Van den Bergh
Dimitri Van den Bergh v William Borland
Derk Telnekes v Rob Cross
Group 22 Fixtures
Friday May 8
Ian White v Jesus Noguera
Danny Noppert v James Wilson
Jesus Noguera v James Wilson
Ian White v Danny Noppert
Danny Noppert v Jesus Noguera
James Wilson v Ian White
Group 23 Fixtures
Saturday May 9
Kyle Anderson v Daniel Larsson
Martin Schindler v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Daniel Larsson v Dirk van Duijvenbode
Kyle Anderson v Martin Schindler
Martin Schindler v Daniel Larsson
Dirk van Duijvenbode v Kyle Anderson
Group 24 Fixtures
Sunday May 10
Krzysztof Ratajski v Toni Alcinas
Jamie Hughes v Darius Labanauskas
Toni Alcinas v Darius Labanauskas
Krzysztof Ratajski v Jamie Hughes
Jamie Hughes v Toni Alcinas
Darius Labanauskas v Krzysztof Ratajski