Hobson DELAYS UK’s first DRIVE-IN boxing show due to 2nd LOCKDOWN

Dennis Hobson has announced that his eagerly awaited DRIVE-IN boxing show TOPPED by Tommy Frank v Kyle Yousaf for the BRITISH flyweight title will now take place on Friday, December 11.

Photo by Sporting Captures

The show at the Sheffield Arena was due to take place on November 20 but, with the announcement of a month-long, second national lockdown, that original date has been scuppered.

Dennis [Hobson] and business partner Steve Crump have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to get this BILL on and now the show will take place on December 11 with a chief support bout featuring Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed for the central area featherweight title.

The bill which will also be televised LIVE on Eurosport will be a welcomed return for SHEFFILED to the world boxing scene showcasing some great local talent in great 50:50 bouts.

Daily Sport columnist and the shows promoter Dennis Hobson explained “Obviously the lockdown news was a blow, and meant that the November 20th date for the show was impossible to go ahead,”

“My thoughts are though that the lockdown won’t hopefully continue past the scheduled month and that, even if there are restrictions after that, they won’t be a threat to the show.

“So, myself and Steve Crump have managed to get a new date of December 11.

Obviously, the safety of the fighters and public is absolutely paramount, and we’ve employed a health and safety company in that respect to make sure everything is managed properly.

“It’s unbelievably hard for promoters to put shows on in the current climate but we’ve put so much work into this show, as have all the fighters on the card, and it just proves that we’re determined to still make history by putting on the UK’s first-ever drive-in boxing show.

“It’s still going to be a smashing show, with a headliner and chief support that are genuine 50-50 fights, between local rivals, and I’m pleased for the fans and fighters that we’re still able to go ahead.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions presents an evening of boxing at Sheffield Arena on December 11, headlined by Tommy Frank and Kyle Yousaf contesting the vacant British Flyweight Title. Chief support sees Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed fight for the Central Area Super Featherweight belt. Also appearing will be Sheffield’s Perry Howe, Keanen Wainwright, Razaq Najib and Nathan Owen, Belfast’s Cathy McAleer, and Rotherham’s Kash Ali.

The action will be broadcast live by Eurosport.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.