Midweek 5 Minutes with Millie

Today we chat to Sport Babe Millie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Millie

Q2. Where are you from? Cheshire

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have two. One on my right shoulder and one on my right ankle.

Q5. Any piercings? Ears.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I sent my photos into a modelling agency.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 12 years on and off.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Page 3 for the Daily Star.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’d like to shoot for Mayfair!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I have a really varied taste. Mainly house music. I do also like EDM, rap, hip hop and some mainstream artists like SIA.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love to travel and explore new places.

Q12. Are you into video games? No.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I’m not really a huge sports fan to be honest!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I like adventure/comedy and I’m a big fan of horror films too. I have a few favourites but I’d probably say The Beach.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Italian but I also love a steak!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Cosmopolitan or a Sauvigon Blanc.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To travel the world.

Q18. Measurements? 32DD BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a moving train!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends what mood I’m in.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m a total adrenaline junkie. I’ve skydived a few times and I absolutely love it.

Q23. Social media? Find me online ;)

