Music To My Ears…

William Buick heads off to Nottingham for three mounts this afternoon and although he is clearly there to ride Blessed Honour for Charlie Appleby in the 3.10pm, I prefer his chance on Mick Appleby’s Noisy Music in the 4.20pm.

Sent to his new handler from Kevin Ryan as a three race maiden, he got off the mark at the first attempt at Windsor over this trip before racing too freely to ever last home over a furlong shorter at Thirsk.

Back up in trip here, I am hoping his new jockey can keep him entertained early in this field before being unleashed to pounce close home and after only five career starts, there is good reason to think there may be more improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Noisy Music 4.20pm Nottingham 15/8 Bet365