2024 BETVICTOR WORLD CUP OF DARTS PREVIEW

The 2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts gets underway on Thursday, as 40 nations compete for the coveted title across the four-day festival of darts.

The 14th staging of the World Cup of Darts will take place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 27-30, with group and knockout stages featuring Doubles matches throughout the pairs event.

England, Wales, Netherlands and Scotland – the top four ranked nations based on lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking – will enter the tournament in Saturday’s second round.

The remaining 36 nations have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin phase – including 12 seeded nations – from which each group winner will progress.

Reigning champions Wales will be led by two-time winner Jonny Clayton and debutant Jim Williams, who is drafted in as a late replacement for Gerwyn Price, who has been ruled out due to health issues.

“I feel really sorry for Gezzy, but it’s a big opportunity for me,” reflected Williams, the world number 44 who will take time away from his joinery business to compete in Frankfurt.

“I’m not going to try and fill Gezzy’s shoes, because there’s probably not a player in the world that can replace a player like him.

“I’m just going to do my own thing and play my game. I’ve not played too much competitive darts this year, so to get this chance on the big stage is great.

“Representing your country is always an amazing honour, and it will be great to partner Jonny. If we were to win the title, nothing would probably come close to that [in my career so far].”

World number one Luke Humphries will spearhead England’s title challenge in Frankfurt, as the top seeds eye a record fifth World Cup of Darts crown – and a first since 2016.

The World Champion will make his debut in the unique pairs event alongside world number three Michael Smith, who is making a fifth World Cup appearance in six years.

Michael van Gerwen will make his return for four-time champions Netherlands, as he teams up with former UK Open champion Danny Noppert for the first time since 2020.

Elsewhere, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson will renew their partnership for two-time champions Scotland, and Wright is relishing his return to the Eissporthalle.

“The World Cup is a totally different tournament,” admitted Wright, one of only two players – along with Raymond van Barneveld – to win the World Cup with two different partners.

“You’re not just playing for yourself, you’re playing for your partner, you’re playing for your country, and that’s more important.

“It’s a lot of pressure playing with Gary because so many people would love to play alongside Gary Anderson, and I’m honoured to represent Scotland with him.

“We have a good record together, and we’re only getting older and wiser, so hopefully all of our experience will help!”

Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens will again fly the flag for hosts Germany, having advanced to the semi-finals of last year’s extravaganza.

Schindler has enjoyed a terrific start to 2024, lifting the International Darts Open title in April and becoming Germany’s new number one in the process.

“The World Cup is my home tournament, and I’m really excited to be back,” insisted Schindler, who is bullish about Germany’s title prospects.

“The atmosphere in the Eissporthalle is always amazing, and I am looking forward to playing alongside Gabriel again.

“Me and Gabriel get along very well, so we’re just going to play our own game and hopefully it’s enough to win the tournament.

“Our spirit is there. We have the potential to fight back from any position, so I think we basically have everything. We just need to put it together when it matters.”

Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts continue their partnership for fifth seeds Belgium, while Brendan Dolan maintains his ever-present record alongside debutant Josh Rock for sixth seeds Northern Ireland.

Australia’s Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock are the only former champions involved in this year’s round-robin phase, and the 2022 winners will be joined by former finalists Republic of Ireland and Austria.

Poland, Czechia, Croatia, France, Sweden and USA make up the seeded nations in the group phase, with Chinese Taipei the solitary debutants in the £450,000 event.

The losing nations from Thursday’s opening games will play the third team from each group in Friday’s afternoon session, before the decisive final group games are played on Friday evening.

Following the conclusion of the round-robin phase, the draw for the last 16 will take place on Friday evening, as England, Wales, Netherlands and Scotland enter the fray in the second round stage.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will then take place during a bumper double session on Sunday, with the schedule of play for the remainder of the tournament to be confirmed in due course.

The BetVictor World Cup of Darts will be broadcast on Sky Sports for viewers in the UK & Ireland, through the PDC’s international broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV for Rest of the World Subscribers.

2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts

Eissporthalle, Frankfurt, Germany

June 27-30 2024

Seeded through to Second Round

(1) England

(2) Wales

(3) Netherlands

(4) Scotland

Group Stage Draw

Group A

(5) Belgium

Singapore

Philippines

Group B

(6) Northern Ireland

South Africa

Switzerland

Group C

(7) Germany

New Zealand

Finland

Group D

(8) Australia

Japan

Hong Kong

Group E

(9) Republic of Ireland

Lithuania

Chinese Taipei

Group F

(10) Austria

China

Guyana

Group G

(11) Poland

Norway

Hungary

Group H

(12) Czechia

Bahrain

Iceland

Group I

(13) Croatia

Malaysia

Canada

Group J

(14) France

Latvia

Denmark

Group K

(15) Sweden

Spain

Gibraltar

Group L

(16) USA

Portugal

Italy

Draw Bracket – Second Round onwards

(1) England v

v

(4) Scotland v

v

(2) Wales v

v

(3) Netherlands v

v

Thursday June 27 (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – First Matches x12

Sweden v Spain (K)

Czechia v Bahrain (H)

France v Latvia (J)

Croatia v Malaysia (I)

Republic of Ireland v Lithuania (E)

Poland v Norway (G)

USA v Portugal (L)

Belgium v Singapore (A)

Northern Ireland v South Africa (B)

Germany v New Zealand (C)

Australia v Japan (D)

Austria v China (F)

Friday June 28

Afternoon Session (1200 local time, 1100 BST)

Group Stage – Second Matches x12

Loser First Match v Team 3

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Group Stage – Final Matches x12

Winner First Match v Team 3

Saturday June 29

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Second Round x4

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Second Round x4

Sunday June 30

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

Group Stage – Best of seven legs

Second Round – Best of 15 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 15 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 15 legs

Final – Best of 19 legs

All games will be played in a Doubles format.

Competing Nations & Pairings

Australia – Damon Heta, Simon Whitlock

Austria – Rowby-John Rodriguez, Mensur Suljovic

Bahrain – Basem Mahmood, Duda Durra

Belgium – Dimitri Van den Bergh, Kim Huybrechts

Canada – Matt Campbell, David Cameron

China – Xiaochen Zong, Chengan Liu

Croatia – Boris Krcmar, Romeo Grbavac

Czechia – Adam Gawlas, Karel Sedlacek

Denmark – Benjamin Reus, Claus Bendix Nielsen

England – Luke Humphries, Michael Smith

Finland – Teemu Harju, Marko Kantele

France – Thibault Tricole, Jacques Labre

Germany – Martin Schindler, Gabriel Clemens

Gibraltar – Justin Hewitt, Craig Galliano

Guyana – Norman Madhoo, Sudesh Fitzgerald

Hong Kong – Lok Yin Lee, Man Lok Leung

Hungary – Gabor Jagicza, Nandor Major

Iceland – Arngrimur Olafsson, Petur Rudrik Gudmundsson

Ireland – William O’Connor, Keane Barry

Italy – Michele Turetta, Massimo Dalla Rosa

Japan – Tomoya Goto, Ryusei Azemoto

Latvia – Madars Razma, Valters Melderis

Lithuania – Darius Labanauskas, Mindaugas Barauskas

Malaysia – Siik Hwang Wong, Mohd Nasir Bin Jantan

Netherlands – Michael van Gerwen, Danny Noppert

New Zealand – Haupai Puha, Ben Robb

Northern Ireland – Josh Rock, Brendan Dolan

Norway – Cor Dekker, Håkon Bjørge Helling

Philippines – Christian Perez, Alexis Toylo

Poland – Krzysztof Ratajski, Radek Szaganski

Portugal – Jose de Sousa, David Gomes

Scotland – Peter Wright, Gary Anderson

Singapore – Paul Lim, Harith Lim

South Africa – Johan Geldenhuys, Cameron Carolissen

Spain – Jose Justicia, Jesus Noguera

Sweden – Jeffrey de Graaf, Oskar Lukasiak

Switzerland – Stefan Bellmont, Bruno Stöckli

Chinese Taipei – Teng-Lieh Pupo, An-Sheng Lu

USA – Danny Lauby, Jules van Dongen

Wales – Jonny Clayton, Jim Williams

Prize Fund (Per Team)

Winners – £80,000

Runners-Up – £50,000

Semi-Final Losers – £30,000

Quarter-Final Losers – £20,000

Last 16 Losers – £9,000

Second in Group – £5,000

Third in Group – £4,000

Total – £450,000

​BetVictor Winner Odds

1/2 England

4/1 Netherlands

8/1 Germany

10/1 Wales

18/1 Scotland

20/1 Northern Ireland

25/1 Belgium, Australia

66/1 Republic of Ireland, Poland

125/1 Austria, Czechia

150/1 Portugal, Croatia, USA

200/1 France, Lithuania, Canada, Latvia, Sweden

250/1 Spain, New Zealand, Philippines

300/1 Denmark, Singapore, Japan

400/1 Switzerland

500/1 Norway, Iceland, Hungary, Italy, Finland, Hong Kong

750/1 South Africa, China

1000/1 Guyana, Bahrain, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia

2000/1 Gibraltar

Odds correct at time of writing, subject to fluctuation.

Photos credit Jonas Hunold/PDC Europe