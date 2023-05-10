Midweek 5 Minutes with Miss Medusa

This week we chat to BUSTY BABE Miss Medusa and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Miss Medusa

Q2. Where are you from? Originally from London Westminster but reside in Sussex

Q3. Age? 35

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have many tattoos some in very private areas lol I enjoy tattoo pain. Can’t wait to add more work

Q5. Any piercings? Piercings yes a few ….had my clit pierced..sooo pretty ????

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started in the industry as a lapdancer working in clubs in London and in Sussex. I then discovered my more dominant side of my personality making great money and being in control.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been in the industry now over 10 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Previous projects inc building my OnlyFans platform to interact with like-minded people into various kinks as I am.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Upcoming projects inc working with a UK grind artist for a new song new video . Should be sometime in the summer….. @stategykiofficial is a vocal recording artist with music on Spotify and YouTube

In 2020 one of his songs was selected for a Netflix original. Also building my own BDSM website…

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Types of music I love …grime …I also love a few classics

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Hobbies inc drawing… dancing…. crafting and just love a good documentary

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m actually playing a child hood game ATM ….I love spyro …. always so fun ????

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I consider myself an active woman sport. My fav being footie and boxing

I played football as a child on Sundays for Sutton United…

My fav sports person is of course fury ….his drive his passion and his reflection on his own mental health I believe has really helped so so many people.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Favourite movie…… true romance.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Fav food …cannot beat a British roast ????

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Not much of a drinker nowadays however I do love a cheeky tequila once in a while . …makes me horny haha

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My number one inspiration in life is to be successful in anything I focus my energy on.

Q18. Measurements? Dress size 10 with 34EE (400cc) BOOBS

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Craziest place I’ve had sex was in a dentist chair… (old bf was a dentist) we fkd between his patients appointments that day ????) Another time on the Waltzers at a local fun fair

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k or make love …hmmm defo f**ked I love crazy rough sex

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Fav position… reverse cowgirl

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I travelled to Istanbul alone for surgery. .all paid for by one of my subs…. I also keep 7 guys in full chastity.. That’s 7 keys I’m currently looking after ????

