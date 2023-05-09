The Draw Is The Score At Chester

Earlier on the Chester card it does look as if Lihou has plenty in his favour as the only runner arriving on the back of a recent victory.

Already the winner of three races on the all-weather this year he switched to the turf at Epson last time out and won again, albeit by a neck after being produced very late which seems to suit.

Only put up 2lb for that he gets in here off bottom weight in this better race, but crucially has a nice low draw in the two stall which will mean he can hopefully get a good early position and be ready to pounce when asked.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lihou 1.30pm Chester 3/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor