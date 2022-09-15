Midweek 5 Minutes with Mz Dani

Today we chat to TOP US PORNSTAR Mz Dani and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and her UK fans.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Mz. Dani

Q2. Where are you from? Milwaukee, WI

Q3. Age? 35

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 9 tattoos and honestly all of them were spur of the moment. I’m still working on a cover up on my forearm. I don’t know why but as I get older the pain of tattoos gets so much worse!

Q5. Any piercings? yes, ears, nose, belly button and VCH also known as the vertical clitotal hood- thats my favorite!!

Q6. How did you get your start in the industry? Social media. I started as an Instagram influencer. When onlyfans started being advertised in 2017 I realized I could get paid for my sexy photos and content so I tried it out. I needed somewhere to advertise and realized you could post NSFW content on twitter and that’s what took me to the next level! I was able to draw the attention of a brand new audience and fan base. I was then asked to film my first BG scene on camera in 2019 and well here I am!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Almost 3 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I sponsored exxxotica Chicago, which was huge for me because I am from the midwest and I have a big home town fan base! I had scenes released from Brazzers and Bang Bros. Those were two companies that I had always wanted to work for if I were ever to get into the industry!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have my own website launching very very soon! it’s more of a landing site for now of all things Dani.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love hip hop, rap and r&b. Drake is one of my favorites.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Lifting weights, shopping- maybe that’s more of an addiction..LOL, spending time with my niece, being outdoors

Q12. Are you into video games? No, but I still am obsessed with the original Nintendo

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love basketball! MILWAUKEE BUCKS is my team! Giannas Antetounmpo is easily my favorite player. He’s humble, he worked hard to get where he is at, he loves family and he has a story to tell.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Pretty Woman and Ddirty Dancing

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Italian and mexican. My fav. meal is filet mignon cooked medium well with mac and cheese and asparagus on the grill

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Grey Goose and soda with a lime. Clase Azul tequila for shots.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? To continue to be successful at anything I put my mind to. I want to make sure I can provide a positive environment for my niece and family

Q18. Measurements? 36-34-56

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? A alley after a baseball game when everyone was walking by

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? This depends on the person it is with. but overall…F**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I graduated college twice. i never thought about being in the porn industry, it just sort of happened

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Twitter: @Theonlydani2x

Instagram: @Mzdanient or backup @Onlyonemzdani

mzdani3x.com – onlyfans

mzdanibad.manyvids.com – manyvids