WE’VE made another exciting addition to the BKB™ roster this week

Richie Leak is a heavyweight puncher from Blackpool.

Richie has won belts in smaller organisations and now wants to test himself against the very best in the business on the big stage!

There are some exciting fights to look forward to in the heavyweight division.

We wait to hear what fans’ favourite Dan Podmore does next after he added the world cruiserweight title to his heavyweight championship with that sensational win over Ryan Barrett at BKB 28.

Carl Hobley wants a shot at the heavyweight title after winning British honours with that points win over Jody Meikle – and don’t write off Jody yet either.

That right hand that dropped Carl in the last round would have kept many other heavyweights on the floor for the full count and Jody is back in action on BKB 29 on Sunday, October 16.

He meets Stanlee Wilson, who we haven’t seen fight on one of our shows for a while.

Stanlee is keen to get in the heavyweight mix and we’ve got the rematch between Quentin Domingos and Shane McPhilbin to look forward to as well.

Their fight on BKB 28 ended in a nc contest after Shane was injured.

Both fighters agreed there should be a rematch and that’s sure to be fun to watch.

We know Quentin is a big puncher, but Shane was known as the hardest of the hard men during a pro boxing career that peaked with him winning the British cruiserweight championship.

Shane twice took Tyson Fury the distance in the amateur boxing ring, so he’s a tough man and we look forward to seeing him again soon.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown