Long Absent Friend Can Bounce Back At Newbury

In a race formerly (laughingly) known as an Arc Trial, this mile and three furlong event has attracted a reasonable field but be warned, we haven’t seen a winning favourite since back in 2014 so this contest is not the punter’s friend.

Sir Michael Stoute has won two of the last eight runnings suggesting Silk Stone could go well, but I remember watching Siskany’s latest start where the four-year-old cruised throughout in Riyadh before fading in to third when tried over a mile and seven furlongs, which he clearly didn’t stay after racing too freely too early.

Earlier wins over a mile and a half at Newmarket and a mile and six at Meydan suggest he has both speed and stamina, and if he is back refreshed after seven months off, he could be the one to lead these home

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Siskany 1.40pm Newbury 11/4 Bet Victor, Coral, Ladbrokes, and Boylesports