Midweek 5 Minutes with Natalie

Today we chat to BUSTY babe Natalie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ and our readers.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Natalie.

Q2. Where are you from? Sheffield. Is there anywhere better?

Q3. Age? 28.

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have a lot of tattoos as you can tell and I’m also planning on having more. I want to be completely covered. I’d say I’ve definitely put in more hours than I’d care to say!!

Q5. Any piercings? So far I’ve got around 21 and I’m planning more of them too!

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? It all started with a group called Fairy Cam Babes! I’ve been with them for over 3 years now and it’s more than a cam group it’s a family. We all lift each other up and are there for the lows plus we have some amazing shoots planned that I cannot wait to do!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been doing this since the age of 18 and I’ve never looked back!

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve featured heavily in Twisted Edge, Babewatch, Fast Mag and then I’ve also gone on to help promote fashion shows and club nights.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’m working closely with FCB and we have a lot of things planned with Twisted Edge and Atomic studios! So keep your eyes peeled for the drop.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m definitely a rock chick at heart! I’ve recently seen Motley Crue and Def Leppard (got my tits out for Tommy Lee and he approved)

I’d say I’m crushing on them hard at the moment!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Apart from Cammimg and making content you can usually find me in the gym or tattoo studio.

Q12. Are you into video games? Absolutely! I’m currently playing Red Dead Redemption 2 again! Can’t get enough of the old west.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Not a big sport fan unless it’s water sports!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror all the way!! You can definitely find me curled up with a blanket and some popcorn!

Favourite film hint – Do you like scary movies?

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I am in love with Korean food! Ever since I went travelling it’s all I crave! Kimchi is thee most delicious thing ever!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Oh this one is tricky but anything cherry flavoured and I’m there!

Q17. Your No. 1 inspiration in life? I’d like to make a name for myself in the adult entertainment industry and also become more published as a model!

Q18. Measurements? 36F BOOBS, 5.5” Tall, Dress size 12 and Big booty to match too

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? I don’t think I’d be allowed to list them all! Having sex outdoors is always fun. The thrill of someone catching you literally gives me shivers.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I think it has to depend on the mood but all in all I like to f**k!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Does being tied up count? Either that or reverse cowgirl.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about vou? Back in the day I was on BGT for singing and dancing with a group but unfortunately we had to pull out before our part got aired!! Who knows my life could of had a different ending!

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Twitter @naatlouu

Insta @heartless_fxck.2

TikTok @heartless_fxck

