O’Brien Can Continue to Dominate The Final Classic

I may be the only one who finds it sad to see the fifth and final classic passing us by as in another year gone, and with the winner more likely to take up post-racing duties at a National Hunt Stud, the gloss has been taken off the St Leger in the last 30 years or so with speed the only thing buyers seem interested in these days.

What we do know is in the last 26 runnings, every winner here had finished in the first four last time out (15 of them as a winner), which may not help too much, but it is a start. Of those with runners here Aidan O’Brien is the most successful trainer with six winners and nine places followed by the Gosdens, with four winners and four places but from far less runners.

To no-one’s great surprise the two stables are, at the time of writing, responsible for a ridiculous seven of the nine runners, with Frankie Dettori on board current favourite Arrest for the Gosdens. I do feel he has every chance but although I have been around long enough to take quotes from Ballydoyle and Coolmore with a pinch of salt, I felt a good deal of confidence behind Continuous.

Ryan Moore is expected to take the ride (not confirmed as I type), and after the son of Heart’s Cry burst the bubble of when winning by four lengths in the Great Voltigeur, he will do for me in a race where the two stable’s domination is frankly embarrassing.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Continuous 3.35pm Doncaster 4/1 Tote