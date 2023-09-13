Rank Outsider May Not Be So “Rank” After All

It may be time it have me taken away and locked up but I cannot for the life of me see why Rosario is the 40/1 outsider ahead of the Flying Childers at 2.25pm. Of course Big Evs is the one to beat IF he is fully recovered from a failed mission in the Nunthorpe, but he may have had a tough race that day and there is no such thing as a certainty over five furlongs.

The suggestion was sent off at odds of 11/1 ahead of his debut at Ffos Las but the son of Harry Angel proved those odds all wrong when running on strongly to score by a length and a quarter at the line, despite looking as green as grass once the chips were down.

With no offence to trainer Roger Teal, he is not exactly known for first-time out juvenile winners, and was in fact the stablers first juvenile winner of the season (with their second runner), and he can only improve considerably from the experience.

Do shop around, some bookmakers will be offering enhanced places, and at 40/1 as I write my bets will be small and each way – just in case.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Rosario 2.25pm Doncaster 40/1 Coral and Betfred