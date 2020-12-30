Midweek 5 Minutes with Nicola

Well we are rounding off 2020 in style Sport Readers with an interview with Sport Babe Nicola and here is what this sexy brunette had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Nicola or babe if you want ;)

Q2. Where are you from?​ LEEDS!

Q3. Age?​ 26

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them?​I’ve got a lot of tattoos dotted about all over my body head to toe. The most painful was down on my groin area, it took 4 hours! It’s a skull with wings coming out of the sides.

Q5. Any piercings?​ Just my ears twice and both nipples ;)

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry?​ I started modelling when I was living in Ibiza, I worked for clubs and boat parties as an image girl and dancer, I met so many people through that which led to me becoming a webcam model and that’s where I really got the taste for glamour modelling.

Q7. How long have you been in the business?​ On and off for 4 years, its only the past year I have really put more focus into getting my name out there and getting published.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects?​ I was part of the UK Calendar Girls which is a charity calendar raising money for The Chestnut Appeal.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?​ I’m currently working on myself, I am my own project! I’m focussing on creating an onlyfans page along with promoting myself to as many magazines as possible.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist?​ I love listening to slow R&B and old school tunes- think ‘Motivation- Kelly Rowland’ type tunes. Sexual chilled vibe!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies?​ I love working out at the gym, I train at least once every day.

Q12. Are you into video games?​ No, I prefer being out and about, however, me and my friends still have a games night/movie night every so often.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons?​ I love absolutely LOVE Anthony Joshua- I mean who doesn’t?

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie?​ The Beach because I love the idea of escaping to a secret paradise island.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal?​ I love an Indian – Chicken Tikka and a garlic naan all day every day!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink?​ It all depends on the season! Winter = Baileys Summer = Aperol Spritz

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life?​ Tammy Hembro is currently my goals! Her body is absolutely amazing, she’s drop dead gorgeous and has a loving husband and family.

Q18. Measurements?​ Dress size 6/8 – Shoe Size 3 – Bra Size 32B BOOBS ;)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The best place I’ve had sex is when I was living in Australia and went to the Bondi Icebergs at about 4am after a night out- the moon was disappearing over into the ocean as the sun was coming up. We were in a cave close listening to the sea crashing on the rocks then went for a dip in the sea after. It was the most refreshing sex I think I’ve ever had haha!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k?​ It all depends what mood I’m in and who I’m with. I love to be f**ked hard and filthy but sometimes I love to take it slow with some of my favourite music on feeling every stroke.

Q21. Favourite sexual position?​ Reverse cowgirl or deep doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?​ When I was younger I fell of a stool in a pub and had to have my head glued together. Yes I live to tell the tail haha!

Q23. Social media? Instagram @nicolajadeburrill