And Breathe…..

The Haldon Chase at Exeter is always a race worth noting in my view, and this year is no exception. I expect to see a better run from Quel Destin here despite the burden of topweight but at the forecast prices I prefer a little each way on the lightly raced Oxygen for the shrewd Venetia Williams team.

Second on his only start over fences in his native France he didn’t show much over hurdles but caught the eye with an easy win back over fences last time out at Lingfield when he appeared to have any amount in hand and although this looks a very strange move for one so inexperienced over the larger obstacles, if his trainer thinks a mark of 111 is workable at this level then who am I to argue.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Oxygen 2.40pm Exeter MEETING ABANDONED