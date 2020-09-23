Midweek 5 Minutes with Paris Milan

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Paris Milan

Q2. Where are you from? Manchester

Q3. Age? 23

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them?I have a hot Japanese dragon tattoo on the top of my thigh blowing smoke into my … area.

Q5. Any piercings? Just the usual navel piercing.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I started as an exotic dancer the day I turned 18, I have recently got into glamour modelling and I am enjoying all the attention.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 5 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I often dance at private events and in music videos, I love twerking.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have lots of exciting things planned but I can not tell … you will have to wait and see.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love chilled R&B music, Brent Faiyaz is my favourite singer he gives great vibes.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My hobbies include mostly being naked one way or another.

Q12. Are you into video games? I am not, maybe if a Paris Milan character was created then I would defiantly play it.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I went to a cricket match once if that counts. The atmosphere was great.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? My favourite movies are the private ones I create myself haha.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I am a vegan believe it or not , that’s why I’m so hot. I basically live off hummus and fruit, it’s my secret to tasting good.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Champagne.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Myself.

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) I’m 5 foot 5 tall, a size 8 with a cute butt. I’m currently bra size 34 DD although I’m about to have an enlargement. Stay tuned Sport Readers.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? There is no where I haven’t had sex yet …

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I love to f**k can’t you guess.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? It begins with an A.

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I have a huge foot fetish . Stay away from me if you have sexy feet.

Q23. Social media? I have just made a new Instagram account make sure to follow me on @parisxmilanxx or Snapchat – parismeakin