Dream House has a big shout in Redcar sprint

Dream House is back down to his last winning mark, so following an eye-catching run last time out makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 5f handicap at Redcar today (3.15).

This Tim Easterby trained an Ontoawinner syndicate owned four-year-old got back to winning ways on his second start this season when gamely hanging on to beat Mutabaahy by a short-head in a class 5 at Catterick off a mark of 62.

He then bombed out on soft ground in a class 4 at Musselburgh off 64, bit quickly put that run behind him at Newcastle earlier in the month when a 2 1/2 length sixth of 14 to Lord Of The Glen off 63.

After being short of room and the start and finding himself racing at the rear, Dream House ran on strongly inside the final furlong to be nearest at the finish.

It was a given how the race panned out and having been dropped 1lb he is now able to race off 62 again.

It gives Dream House every chance from a handicapping perspective in this class 5, a grade in which he has a 37.5 per cent strike rate having won three of his eight starts.

He is also 1-1 over course and distance so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet:2pts each-way Dream House (8/1 BetVictor, Unibet, 888sport)