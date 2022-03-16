Midweek 5 Minutes with Rhianne

Today we chat to SEXY Scottish Babe Rhianne and here is what this blonde babe had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? I like to be referred as Rhianne or Rhi.

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from bonnie Dundee in Scotland.

Q3. Age? I am 23 years young.

Brian Hayes Photography

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have a few small tattoos one on my shoulder, thigh, hand and foot. They took about 3 hours each except the one on my foot my pal gave me that when we were teenagers it’s just 2 small hearts.

Q5. Any piercings? I did have quite a few piercings as a teenager but when I started my modelling I took them out, they just weren’t the right look for me.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I first started my modelling journey back in 2019. I got a DM on Instagram asking if I would be interested in a photo shoot and that’s where I found my passion for it.

Brian Hayes Photography

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been modelling for 3 years now and it has been the best 3 years I’ve ever experienced so far.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Back in august I competed in miss swimsuit uk, I got picked as a wild card and got put through to the finals in October, I didn’t win but I met the most amazing group of girls from all over the UK.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? This year I’m competing in UK calendar girls for there 2023 calendar, so be sure to keep an eye out and get voting!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I don’t have a favourite genre of music, it all depends on what mood I’m in or what I’m doing. If I’m cleaning the house is a bit of Whitney Houston, if I’m in the gym then it’s some GBX.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I have many hobbies but my favourite is sewing. I love making something out of nothing and to wear something no one else owns is an amazing feeling.

Q12. Are you into video games? ) I have never had time for video games, when I was a kid I use to play GTA on the PlayStation but now they don’t interest me.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I have always been a very sporty person and I’m not too bad at football myself, I use to play when I was younger but I still like to watch when my teams playing, I support Dundee United.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I’m into my true movies, horror films and I absolutely love a comedy. My favourite would have to be Bridesmaids I think I’ve watched it like a million times.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favourite type of food is seafood. I absolutely love sushi, prawns and all shell fish but my favourite meal would have to be a steak pie and chips with lots of veg and gravy.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I am a Gin lover so any gin suits me as long as it’s served with a sparkly tonic water. If I’m getting really drunk you will find me downing the Jäger bombs.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My number 1 inspiration in life is to explore the world and take my daughter with me. I want to show my daughter places and things I never got the chance to see as a child.

Q18. Measurements? My dress size is a Uk size 4/6 and my bra is a 32A , small and cute just like me.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? The craziest place I’ve had sex has to be in a Christmas Tree field, I think it’s the thrill of not getting caught that made me want to do it.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I prefer to make love it’s just so much better when there’s feelings and lust in the air.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? I don’t really have a favourite because I like them all as I’m quite adventurous, but the most used would be doggy!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? A very unusual fact about me is when I’m drinking my accent changes. I don’t know why it changes or why I sound from somewhere I’m not but when I’ve had a drink I do not sound like where I’m from. Fun fact – I can put both legs over my neck.

Q23. What are your social media accounts? You will find me on Instagram – Rhiannegrievexx