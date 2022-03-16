Sezar Ugur Soy launches new talent show in the UK

Daily Sport profiles the TURKISH international POPSTAR, music producer and entrepreneur.

The acclaimed artist already has 5 albums under his belt and an ever growing catalogue of music videos to his name too. Having found fame in Istanbul Sezar has developed a musical career as a singer, songwriter, voice coach, music producer, talent scout and manager.

Now based in LONDON and running a success restaurant HATTUSH, Sezar’s newest project is to bring his vision of a talent contest GERCEK STAR BENIM which translates to ‘I am the real star’ to London and make Sezar the TURKISH Simon Cowell in the process.

The competition aims to bring opportunity to the brightest new talent as international acclaimed judges put them through their paces.

The WINNER of the competition will also have the opportunity to fly to TURKEY to create music.

Postponed during the COVID19 pandemic the competition is now ready to LAUNCH and has been well received by both the Turkish and Cypriot communities in the UK and beyond.