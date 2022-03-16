Cheltenham Day Four In Brief – The Other Races

Cheltenham Friday 18th March

1.30pm JCB Triumph hurdle

See separate page “Vauban Yer Man”

2.10pm County Hurdle

See separate page “I Like To Move It Move It”

2.50pm Albert Bartlett Hurdle

See separate page “Punters Get The Horn”

3.30pm Cheltenham Gold Cup

Stats: Current score 6-4 to Ireland after the last three in a row. Three winning favourites from the last 10, six winning eight-year-olds (two aged seven and two aged nine), none fell last time out and only one was pulled up. All bar one winner of the last 24 raced in the previous 90 days.

Thoughts: I am supposed to be getting excited over the big race of the day, but when you don’t have a strong opinion that gets more difficult. Every time I look at this race I change my mind, though three horses do keep coming to mind – so I might as well name them all before making my decision. Galvin stayed on well to get past A Plus Tard last time out and I see no reason why that form should be reversed for starters, while my second horse won this last year (Minella Indo), and I am confident the De Bromhead yard will have him spot-on now as he looks for a follow-up. Either could win this, but with the recent rain, I will take a chance on Royal Pagaille. Trained by Venetia Williams whose horses seem to love these conditions, he has given his best on testing conditions, and could give jockey Charlie Deutsch an even more memorable Cheltenham after the win of L’Homme Presse on Wednesday.

Royal Pagaille 14/1 each way

4.10pm St James’s Place Foxhunter chase

Stats: 6-4 to the Irish yet again, and although there have been three winning favourites, we have also seen winners at 66/1, 25/1, and 16/1 (last season). Seventeen of the last 24 winners finished in the first three last time out.

Thoughts: I can certainly see why Billaway is at the head of the market if mainly for the Mullins factor, but I have been talking up the chances of Dubai Quest for months now and it would be disloyal of me to change my selection. The winner of his last seven starts, two under rules and five in point-to-points, he has the assistance of Gina Andrews in the saddle who has ridden him to six of those victories, and that is a real positive in these races when jockeys are often seeing their mount for the first time on race day. He only has a few pounds to find with the jolly according to official ratings, and at 14/1 or bigger he looks an outstanding each way option.

Dubai Quest 11/1 each way

4.50pm Liberthine Mares’ Chase

Stats: Nothing to mention here after just the one run when Colreevy won at odds of 9/4 for Willie Mullins.

Thoughts: Decisions need to be made for this contest as we decide whether to go for the win – or look for a spot of value. If you ant the value then Zambella may be your first port of call – trading as I write at odds of 9/1, which seems strange when you look back and see she was 15 lengths ahead of joint-favourite Elimay at Aintree at level weights, the same as today. Of course this is a very different track and a bigger ask, but form is form, and there is no reason why she cannot get involved. Elimay tried different tactics when making all to win last time out in cheekpieces but those tactics are hard to carry out round here in a small field, and Mount Ida may be the one to be on. Unbeaten this season and narrowly ahead of Elimay at Fairyhouse, she may have the stamina edge, and could give Gordon Elliott another winner.

Mount Ida 9/4

5.30pm Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Stats: No winners shorter than 9/2 and none at bigger odds than 50/1, and they have all been aged five six or seven. Every winner has been rated 133 to 145 and has raced within the last 90 days. Another weighing in at 6-4 to the Irish, with Willie Mullins winning three of the last eight renewals, and Gordon Elliot two.

Thoughts: I really have no sensible opinion on this race and may not even have a bet, but if I do, then it will be small one on Langer Dan, though I suspect he will be a bigger price come racetime. Dan Skelton has been saving the six-year-old for this, and he bypassed the Imperial Cup last Saturday which may be a clue as to how strongly they fancy his chances. Second to Galopin Des Champs in this race last season, that form doesn’t look too bad right now, and with one run since, a pipe-opener when sixth at Taunton, and top conditional jockey Lorcan Williams in the saddle, I am expecting a big effort though heavy ground is the unknown quantity here.

Langer Dan each way 5/1