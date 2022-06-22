Midweek 5 Minutes with Ria Rose

Today we chat to Welsh BBW Babe Ria Rose and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? RIA ROSE

Q2. Where are you from? PEMBROKESHIRE WALES

Q3. Age? 32

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them?

I currently have 7 but nothing to big yet it’s in the pipe line – booty next then arm and leg sleeve

Q5. Any piercings? Both nipples and may be getting my Cristina used to Have my tongue

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? My husband put a picture of my ass on Twitter and had loads of dms from other guys asking to see more it blew up from there

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Around a Year and a half

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? You may of seen me in the paper recently Wales online – Daily star & others just talking about how I got started and gained my large social following. I haven’t done any published work as of yet When I have my body the way I want it I may venture into published stuff but it’s only been year and half since my last and final 5th child so I’m working on it haha!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I really want to do a calendar Solo and get some plus size ladies together to make a curvy calendar – 100 % want to travel aboard to film With other content creators

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist?

Music depends on my mood as I like abit of everything but can’t beat dnb & dance!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I Love horse riding / swimming and making porn 😜

Q12. Are you into video games? Can I game naked and if I do better than the other player then do a naughty forfit? Then yes 😜

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? F1 – max Verstappen would have it!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Love a scary film but also comedy if I had to pick bridesmaids

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Mexican – burritos – tacos yum!

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Cocktails – AU vodka slush yum!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I WILL become successful so my kids want for nothing

Q18. Measurements? UK size 18 with BOOBS 38 E

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Next to a graveyard with a police man on duty in Uniform bent over police car bonnet 😋

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k 10000%

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy 🐶 slap that ass!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I was recently nominated for a BBW social media Star award in Miami I didn’t win but I was up against some huge stars in the industry and was 1 of 2 of the only UK person’s even nominated!

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Insta – ria__rose_

Twitter XmissRiaR

Tiktok riarosewales

Facebook riarosewales