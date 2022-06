Over to Yarmouth for our second bet when Lenny’s Spirit looks to go in again after winning very easily at Nottingham last time out.

Although he has to shoulder a 5lb penalty here for that win he is due to go up 8lb for future contests making him effectively 3lb “well in” this afternoon, and as he won with any amount in hand, he does look difficult to oppose, assuming he shows up in the same form of course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lenny’s Spirit 1.45pm Yarmouth 2/1 all bookmakers