Hannon Filly Looks Hot

A double digit field for this Listed event for two-year-old filles over the six furlongs on the July course and an interesting if difficult to call contest. Eight of the 11 declared won last time out, and two arrive unbeaten, so I suspect the form may well be worth following for the rest of the season.

The Hannons have won four of the last 10 runnings so they should know the sort needed, and they rely on the once-raced Minnetonka here. A daughter of Kingman out of a Dark Angel mare, she ran away with a Salisbury novice when quickening clear of her field for a five length success, and as she was sent off at 17/2, I am going to take a guess that she may not have been 100% tuned up that day and may have even more to offer – Jim Crowley takes the ride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Minnetonka 2.05pm Newmarket 2/1 Bet365, William Hill, Coral, and Ladbrokes