Midweek 5 Minutes with Sacha G

This week we kick off February in your FREE online Daily Sport with Sport Babe Sacha G and here is what this busty brunette had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sacha_G
Q2. Where are you from? Surrey
Q3. Age? 45
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 4 tattoos, only roughly 4 hours of work
Q5. Any piercings? Ears
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I was head hunted
Q7. How long have you been in the business? Just over a year
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? One of the faces for Naughtygram
And various shoots for OnlyFans
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?Yes
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Dermot Kennedy, I have a diverse range of music I like.
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Writing blogs and poetry
Q12. Are you into video games? Use to love Mario Cart lol
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Boxing and Tyson Fury
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Thriller/Crime and all time favourite has to be Menace to Society
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Italian but love a roast dinner
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Courvoisier, no mixer with ice
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My daughters are my inspiration
Q18. Measurements? Size 8 in clothes, Size 4 in shoes and Boobs 34DD
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? No comment
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on my mood, whether I’m feeling loving or naughty
Q21. Favourite sexual position? On top
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I once was going to try and become a south ball boxer
Q23. What are your social media accounts?
Instagram @sacha_g76
Snapchat
Twitter @sacha_g76