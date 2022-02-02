Midweek 5 Minutes with Sacha G

This week we kick off February in your FREE online Daily Sport with Sport Babe Sacha G and here is what this busty brunette had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sacha_G

Q2. Where are you from? Surrey

Q3. Age? 45

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 4 tattoos, only roughly 4 hours of work



Q5. Any piercings? Ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I was head hunted

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Just over a year

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? One of the faces for Naughtygram

And various shoots for OnlyFans



Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects?Yes

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? Dermot Kennedy, I have a diverse range of music I like.



Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Writing blogs and poetry

Q12. Are you into video games? Use to love Mario Cart lol

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Boxing and Tyson Fury



Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Thriller/Crime and all time favourite has to be Menace to Society

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Italian but love a roast dinner



Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Courvoisier, no mixer with ice

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My daughters are my inspiration

Q18. Measurements? Size 8 in clothes, Size 4 in shoes and Boobs 34DD

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? No comment



Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on my mood, whether I’m feeling loving or naughty

Q21. Favourite sexual position? On top

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I once was going to try and become a south ball boxer



Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Instagram @sacha_g76

Snapchat

Twitter @sacha_g76