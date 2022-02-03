Its All About The Effort

Trainer Karl Burke seems pretty keen to win this with three entries all set to go to post, including Exalted Angel who won this last season at odds of 20/1, though I doubt we will see that sort of price in 2022 and he is entitled to get in to the mix once again.

The one I prefer , albeit only narrowly, is Good Effort, even though he has to give weight away all round thanks to a Listed win here last November. Trained in Newmarket by Ismail Mohammed, and the mount of Jim Crowley, he was last seen coming home third over a furlong shorter at Newcastle in January, when seemingly tapped for toe close home.

Upped a furlong today he has raced four times here in Surrey, winning all of them, with three over this course and distance in Listed class. In a nutshell, he isn’t being asked to do any more today than he has accomplished numerous times in the past, is tactically adaptable and can make the running or sit off the pace to challenge, and ticks far too many boxes for me to ignore.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Good Effort 4.00pm Lingfield 7/4 most bookmakers