Six Of The Best At Chepstow

No reason not to get both our bets out the way bright and early this afternoon as we head to the 1.20pm at Chepstow next where I am really hoping that the David Pipe trained Kingofthewest helps us get a better price for our selection. A winner over further on his first start for the yard after a second in a Tipperary point-to-point, he led close home that day, and I cannot be the only one wondering why connections now drop him back in trip three furlongs.

Super Six is preferred this afternoon for the in-form Nigel Twiston-Davies yard, and I can tell you as fact that Nigel has always thought a lot of the son of Montmartre who won his first two bumpers at Hereford and here at Chepstow before a respectable fifth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham and an over the top effort at Aintree. Sent over hurdles this season, he forced a dead-heat at Perth in September before a below par effort when weakening rapidly in to fifth at Ascot.

He has had a wind operation since then which suggests he may have struggled for oxygen that day as I look for excuses, and if he is back to his best, he really ought to prove far too good for these rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Super Six 1.20pm Chepstow 2/1 Bet365