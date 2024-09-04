Midweek 5 Minutes with Sarah Kernow

This week we chat to Busty Cornish Babe Sarah Kernow and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.
Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sarah Kernow
Q2. Where are you from? South West
Q3. Age? 32
Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 2 tattoos
Q5. Any piercings? Ears and belly
Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Through friends
Q7. How long have you been in the business? 10 years or so
Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Magazines
Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? A video for a charity single
Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? All but love a bit of 80’s disco to dance too
Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Paddle boarding
Q12. Are you into video games? No more outdoorsy
Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Gymnastics Simone Biles
Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Psychological. Shutter Island/ Jacob’s Ladder
Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Indian Tandoori
Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Jack Daniels
Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Being the best I can at things
Q18. Measurements? 5ft 6 40DD BOOBS lol
Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Sorry cannot tell
Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on mood
Q21. Favourite sexual position? They’re all good aren’t they…lol
Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Have been full body painted
Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? Wildlife photographer
Q24. What are your social media accounts? @sarah_cornishgirl
Midweek 5 Minutes With is brought to you in association with FAWNSTARS.COM