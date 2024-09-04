Midweek 5 Minutes with Sarah Kernow

This week we chat to Busty Cornish Babe Sarah Kernow and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sarah Kernow

Q2. Where are you from? South West

Q3. Age? 32

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? 2 tattoos

Q5. Any piercings? Ears and belly

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Through friends

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 10 years or so

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Magazines

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? A video for a charity single

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? All but love a bit of 80’s disco to dance too

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Paddle boarding

Q12. Are you into video games? No more outdoorsy

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Gymnastics Simone Biles

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Psychological. Shutter Island/ Jacob’s Ladder

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Indian Tandoori

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Jack Daniels

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Being the best I can at things

Q18. Measurements? 5ft 6 40DD BOOBS lol

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Sorry cannot tell

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Depends on mood

Q21. Favourite sexual position? They’re all good aren’t they…lol

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? Have been full body painted

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? Wildlife photographer

Q24. What are your social media accounts? @sarah_cornishgirl

