Fancied Newcomer Is One To Watch

Later in the evening at Kempton I have been waiting for Byblos to get to the track for months now, with reports emanating from Newmarket that the son of Frankel and half-brother to Irish 2000 Guineas winer Siskin is one of the Gosdens better two-year-olds.

Inexperience is a worry, and if he is as good as they think he is he will not be knocked about too much by jockey Kieran Shoemark, but if he gets a clear run first time out, a winning debut is eagerly anticipated.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Byblos 7.30pm Kempton 5/2 most bookmakers