Blinkers Could Be The Key To A Return To Form

All eyes are on Newbury this afternoon when I like the chances of So Logical each way for the Gosdens in the 4.40pm over seven furlongs.

He actually won a better race than this at Newmarket off just 1lb lower in May and although frankly disappointing since, they try blinkers on the son of Footstepsinthesand here looking to bring him back to his best, and if thy help him focus he has a better chance than his current odds imply.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way So Logical 4.40pm Newbury 13/2 William Hill and 888Sport.com