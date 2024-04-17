Midweek 5 Minutes with Sarah Longbottom

Today we chat to PLAYBOY babe Sarah Longbotton and here is HOT brunette had share with us all here at SPORT HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Hotbottom well that’s what my fans say ???? It’s definitely not long

Q2. Where are you from? I am originally from Oldham

Q3. Age? 40

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? No tattoos would love some but would get obsessed

Q5. Any piercings? I have my ears and navel pierced, but wanting my nipple and nose done

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I began in the Glamour industry years ago in Nuts magazine, we didn’t have social media no direct contacts I always had the drive and ambition to be a glamour model I think I emailed them every day for month to get an opportunity of a paid published shoot in London. After this opportunity I was sent to a casting which I could only dream of was then published with Playboy as a UK cyber girl and been published now internationally as well as other publications Playboy TV chat loved hosting, Maxim and modelling lingerie I am obsessed with sexy lingerie especially latex . I now help other models who want to get into the industry peruse they’re dreams

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Over 20 years glamour modelling it’s probably time to hang up my thong TBH but I feel sexier than ever TBH, love being In front of the camera especially on my Playboy live account @sarahlongbottom

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Maxim, Playboy, Nuts, Babe Channels & Daily Sport.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I am currently working with lingerie brands and we are launching something very sexy soon I am also working on playboy.com as well as building foundations for my PR company and have taken on a few up and coming Glamour models that Daily sport would love

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love Hip Hop & Rap star Eminem I feel I can relate to his music in many ways. I was a dancer for years miss these days on the stage of the Ibiza nightclubs. But I can say I love dancing and love all music especially Crteeners / looks Stone Roses ???? big fan of old school house music as well as new upcoming deep house also love to salsa ???????? dance I’ll have you spinning around ???????? I just love to be a free spirit and dance ????

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? My hobbies ATM Pilates strength training at the gym and running as well as hikes getting naked in outdoor waterfalls as well as photography and dressing up in sexy lingerie being glamorous

Q12. Are you into video games? I’m obsessed with naughty anime I’ll be honest and virtual big turn on ;)

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love boxing ???? and MMA Tyson Fury is another level to watch

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Wild things with Denise Richard’s I think she’s hot

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I’m a lover of Italian cuisine especially spaghetti ????

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I’m a champagne lover Laurent Perrier Rose. I also love Espresso Martini they are sexy and delicious ????

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Audrey Hepburn I love everything she stood for she was sexy & kind I feel personally kindness is everything and so is whit

Q18. Measurements? 32DD BOOBS waist 27 hip 34 curvy hourglass ⏳

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Haha well I did it once at the back of the stage with the artist who was performing at festival it was actually a massive turn on as we could of been caught he could of got in so much trouble ????

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both I’m Kinky and sensual I enjoy building up to it and the eye ???? contact oh and to tease a bit

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Reverse cowgirl ???? yeeehasa

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I raised over £100k for the soldiers and homeless charities when I was homeless, I have ADHD recently diagnosed waiting on autism as well as endometriosis was on chemo for two years, I am also bisexual and a psychic empath clairaudience

Q23. If you weren’t a model what job would you most like to do? I love people and helping I’m passionate about PR and working now in the industry I Love, I feel I can still be a model also and do this entirely grateful for an amazing career opportunities support of followers, I have accomplished all my dreams I was told I couldn’t do it but I did I hope if anything I inspire other models to never give up

Q24. What are your social media accounts?

Playboy App @sarahlongbottom

Facebook @sarahlongbottompage

Instagram @sarahlongbottomofficial

TikTok @srahalongbottomofficial

