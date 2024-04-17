Hit Or Miss At Newmarket

For a Class Two maiden there are plenty of potential 1000 Guineas runners in the 4.10pm at Newmarket, suggesting to me that this may well be a race worth watching, and possibly full of future winners at this level or better.

Vicario is hard to ignore with her fitness edge after a solid second at Chelmsford last month and I doubt she will be too far away at the finish, but I have herd good things about Miss Kubelik who represents the Gosden yard.

Second on her only start at Southwell after missing the start, she will have learned plenty from that experience and showed a decent turn of foot to get through and mount a challenge. She appears to be the pick of jockey Kieran Shoemark (Izipizi also represents the yard), and although she does not hold any classic entries, she could still be up to winning this before being sent into better contests.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Miss Kubelik 4.10pm Newmarket 4/1 most bookmakers