Nail Your Colour To The Mast

The Nell Gwyn at 3.35pm looks a top class renewal and that’s for a race won by the likes of 2022 1000 Guineas winner Cachet in the near past. Charlie Appleby’s Dance Sequence is currently odds-on after wins here on the July course and then over course and distance and she will obviously prove hard to beat, as will Matrika, who won the Group Two Airlie Stud Stakes on her final start as a two-year-old.

Both have bright futures assuming they have trained on, but so has True Cyan, the one raced daughter of No Nay Never who showed a decent return of foot to win on debut over course and distance.

Sent off a 13/2 shot under David Egan, she was taught a valuable lesson after racing in the bottom half until the two pole when she was unleashed to win by a length and a half. James Doyle takes over in the saddle here for the 1000 Guineas entry who is priced at 66/1 for the fillies’ classic, but won’t be that price within seconds should she win here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way True Cyan 3.35pm Newmarket 9/1 Bet365 and William Hill