Midweek 5 Minutes with Scarlett

Today we chat to Sport babe Scarlett and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ.

We would also like to thank Ex-Daily Sport Babe Becki Lavender who has now come on board as a #TeamDailySport Photographer for the set of pics.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Scarlett

Q2. Where are you from? Bournemouth

Q3. Age? 33

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I can’t even begin to imagine how many hours! Haha and my tattoos consist of animals, flowers and geometry mostly.

Q5. Any piercings? Ears and nipples :D

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I began modelling when I first joined Suicide Girls nearly 3 years ago and quickly after I joined Purpleport (a website platform for models & photographers) and it went from there really.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? Almost 3 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I was internationally published in a major magazine across Europe in Tattoo Erotica which I shot in Ibiza last year, I have also been published in some other magazines and have also been part of a “tattooed erotic series” book which was released for purchase by a photographer from America.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Lockdown kind of put a hold on planning some future projects but I hope to shoot more internationally when we are able to and hopefully some fashion projects

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love everything to be honest! But mostly drum and bass like Shy FX, Friction, Noisia and Goldie, punk bands like Sham 69, Sublime, UK Subs and Dead Kennedys and bands like Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, Polar, Counterparts, Slayer etc, oh, and I love garage! Lol

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Art! I love drawing, painting and creating :D

Q12. Are you into video games? I do love video games if I’ve got someone to play with! I love GTA and the classics like Crash Bandicoot

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I’m more into extreme sports like Motocross and Olympic snowboarding

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love a comedy movie but my favourite movies are the Jurassic Park/World collection!

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Indian for sure is my fav! I love a curry

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Definitely spiced rum!

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Daily meditation and inspirational authors and coaches for self love and abundance are truly my No1 inspiration

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) 5″1, size 8/10, 34C BOOBS ;)

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a train lol

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy style

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you?

Q23. Social media? Instagram – @b3autiful_d3struction Twitter – @foxxx_scarlett