Dirty Dicks to flood UK with COCK WAFFLES

Top US waffle company DIRTY DICKS who sell COCK shaped waffles covered in chocolate and cream are to open in the UK it can be EXCLUSIVELY revealed by Daily Sport.

Dirty Dicks has been a TOP SELLER since they launched in 2001 in San Francisco amid claims you ‘Dirty Dicks in more than a mouthful.”

Owner Dick Cox told Daily Sport “We thought we’d come up with a new take on a family staple, THE WAFFLE and Dirty Dicks was born.”

When asked about their imminent UK launch Cox said “We cannot what to bring DRIRTY DICKS covered in chocolate and cream to the English, punters are just SUCKERS for a DIRTY DICK”

With sites across major cities of the UK being lined up it would seem we’re getting invaded by DIRTY DICKS Sport Readers.