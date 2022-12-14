Midweek 5 Minutes with Shantel Page

Today SPORT READERS we catch up with BUSTY Sport Babe Shantel and here is what she had to share with us all at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Shantel Page

Q2. Where are you from? Derbyshire West Midlands

Q3. Age? 38

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have 6 tattoos and they took about 6 hrs I would say for them all

Q5. Any piercings? Yes I have my belly button done and 8 ear piercings and 4 of them were painful as anything when I got them done

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I started modelling when I was 14 I started modelling for clothing catalogues after being scouted by a model agent in Newcastle which is where i was born and bred so I’m a Geordie lass then when I turned 18 I decided i wanted to do glamour modelling, my first shoot was amazing the photographer was very good and got some really nice shots I felt so sexy in my underwear posing for the camera

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 20 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve been published in Nuts magazine 4 times doing pop out in public which was really Naughty 😈 I’ve been published in tease magazine twice and Bikini magazine they are based in America and I won a calendar competition I’ve also been on a few front covers of magazines after winning a few modelling competitions and I got picked and got down to the final 100 models out of 10 thousand who entered to be Miss Newcastle I’ve been published in Elite online magazine after winning the Daily babe competition and many more so done a lot over the years

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? yes I’m in the middle of doing 3 TV series and 3 films and one of the films is based on a true story I’m a TV and film actress to been doing acting now for 10 years just done a film called legacy where I played a detective but lots of big things are happening next year can’t wait to see what the future holds because it’s definitely looking like I’ll be a star ⭐️ hard work pays off I believe you should always follow your dreams and never give up stay positive always fight for what you want in life and work for it to achieve it reach for the stars

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love Clubland music always loved that type of music my favourite Artist is Kelly Llorenna even been to see her live in Newcastle and the atmosphere was amazing my favourite band is definitely Westlife that’s my chilling type of music 😁

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yes I love Boxing 🥊 and kickboxing

Q12. Are you into video games? Not really my thing but I used to be really good at playing video games when I did play I just don’t have the time now really

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I don’t really like football that much but I do love Boxing and like Mike Tyson I met him once at a boxing event in Dublin and had a professional framed picture took because I was VIP it was an amazing night I even met Conner Mcgregor there to

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love horrors and gangster films and a bit of action to, my favourite Films I like the film Taken, The Hills have eyes and Rise of the foot soldier the first one they made was the best one

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I like chicken stir fry that’s my favourite

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? vodka red Bull

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? having a positive mindset and to always follow my dreams but my main inspiration is that I’m a knife crime ambassador and I want to do a lot to fight it so I’m doing a film to raise awareness for knife crime it’s called Simon and it’s the true story of my partners murder that’s my goal to get it out there to win an award at the film festivals All the money raised on the film will pay for bleed kits for all the cities to help save somebody’s life

Q18. Measurements? 39F BOOBS waist 30 hips 34 dress size 8 to 10 shoe size 6 Height 5ft4

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On a train in the toilet

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? I like a bit of both depends what mood I’m in

Q21. Favourite sexual position? doggy style for sure

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I am very bendy I speak my mind and don’t give a shit would rather be straight with people then talk behind peoples backs and last year I had a boxing 🥊 fight and drew with a pro boxing and I had only had 4 weeks training what can I say I’m one of a kind

Q23. What are your social media accounts?

Insta @shantel.page

TikTok @shantelpage2

Facebook @shantel-page