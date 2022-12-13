Well-Bought Filly Could Spring A Surprise

Spreading out bet far and wide to try and ensure we have at least one runner even if one meeting abandons late on, and I have always been a big fan of trainer Conrad Allen, who does a remarkable job with his small Newmarket string and deserves to be given some far more expensive purchases.

Scramble never made it to the track for Qatar Racing before being sold on, but the daughter of Havana Gold certainly caught the eye on her debut for new connections with a seven length fourth at Chelmsford.

Slowly away before being hampered and knocked backwards, she then met trouble in running before finishing strongly after the race was over. An Added furlong here, a better start, and a clear passage may well make he a big player now, and with her yard less fashionable than some, she will hopefully go off at an each-way price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Scramble 4.00pm Kempton 20/1 Paddy Power and Betfair