Midweek 5 Minutes with Sophie Marie

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sophie Marie

Q2. Where are you from? Wiltshire

Q3. Age? 23

Q4. What do you have for tattoos and how many hours have you put into them? I have loads of individual tattoos but the tattoos down my right side ended up being one big piece after endless hours of sittings altogether.

One of my first tattoos down my spine says ‘live life to the fullest as you only get one chance’ which is my motto!

I created a couple of the mandala tattoos I have which are my biggest pieces. A clock with the time I was born, my favourite animal which is an elephant on my foot and more…

Q5. Any piercings? Right now I have 2x belly piercings, nose, 3 x ear. I used to have a lot more including wrist, hips & lip.

Q6. How did you get your started in your industry? I’ve always loved fashion and beauty and was my ambition to model. Then In my early teens I started doing fashion photoshoots and was entered into teen queen competitions. I came 4th place In Teen Queen UK at the age of 14. I had a few years break for studying then built up my portfolio from age 19 onwards and opportunities came through from there until I become my own boss and made this full time! I travelled internationally to work with companies / brands & achieved so much within the past few years.

Q7. How long have you been in the business? As mentioned above I started at the age of 14 but full time modelling for the past few years.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have done two projects recently. One was a wedding shoot with lots of companies involved and ended up on the front cover of ‘Your London Wedding’ magazine which was in stores in the U.K.

The other was ‘The butterfly dance’ which was given front page and 8 page spread in ‘Gilded’ Magazine. In previous years I’ve traveled solo to the USA to work with a variety of photographers in different parts of Florida to get publications over there and get more international work.

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have a couple of works trips lined up including Iceland and Rotterdam which I’m really excited for. Also lots of new brands and companies i will be working with so keep a look out on my pages!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I absolutely love drum & bass and jungle music. Just some of my favourite artists are Sub Focus, Dimension, Chase & status, Andy C.

Although my playlist on my phone I have a variety of everything really! Anything from 80s to reggae.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I’d say raving / festivals are my hobbie! I love a good party and to dress up.

Q12. Are you into video games? I don’t play video games

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite teams or persons? I watch football every so often and support Liverpool. I do a lot of swimming myself & training programmes.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Favourite genre of movie has to be a comedy or thriller. A recent film I watched called ‘nerve’ I really enjoyed.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I absolutely love Chinese food and second to that Italian so pizza / pasta (extra meaty!)

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink?

Fruity gin and lemonade. Parma violet & Rhubarb and Ginger gin have to be top.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I mainly use social media to get fashion ideas / inspiration in general. I believe that you should inspire yourself to be the best, that’s the main thing! Make your own trends / ideas, set some goals and be unique. A good attitude goes a long way!

Q18. Measurements? (Height, dress size, boob size) I’m 5ft 2, Dress size 6 and 32D BOOBS.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? On the beach / in the sea

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy Style

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I did gymnastics for 7 years so I’m very flexible and can put my legs behind my neck ;)

Q23. Social media?

Instagram: soph_marie_model

Twitter: sophmariemodel

www.sophiemariemodel.co.uk