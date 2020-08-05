Tories ban SHAGGING up North in new Lockdown

Under new LOCAL LOCKDOWN rules recently implemented by the GOVERNMENT in the North of England it is now ILLEGAL to SHAG someone from outside of your own household, so just when you all thought things were slowly getting back to normal and you could all enjoy yourselves once again and SHAG away to your hearts content, think again!

The local LOCKDOWN have STOPPED swingers in their tracks and put DOGGERS back in the doghouse as these draconian LAWS take effect once again.

So you can now go to the PUB but cannot PULL whilst your there and taken them back to yours for a good time after hours.

Just when SPORT reader through that they had got the GREEN LIGHT and could get back to enjoying sexual activity with another person rather than an ISOLATION wank the TORIES have stopped all the fun.

A spokeperson for NUDS [National Union of Doggers & Swingers] told Daily Sport “Once again the government have spoiled all the fun.”