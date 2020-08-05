PDC launch Women’s Series for October

The PDC will stage a four-event Women’s Series in October 2020, giving players the opportunity to qualify for the William Hill World Darts Championship as well as the Grand Slam of Darts.

Two places in the 2020/21 World Championship will be on offer for female players based on prize money won across the four events to be held on October 17-18 in Cannock.

The mini-tour will replace the two separate qualifying tournaments for the World Championship which have been staged over the past two years, offering £20,000 prize money in total across the four events.

Entry will be £25 per player per event, and the PDC Women’s Series will be open to all female players aged 16 and above.

Ahead of the four PDC Women’s Series events, a separate, free-to-enter Grand Slam of Darts Qualifier will be staged on Friday October 16, offering one place in November’s tournament.



Lisa Ashton became the first woman to win a PDC Tour Card at Qualifying School earlier this year – amongst 16 female players competing in the event – while Fallon Sherrock, pictured, created history and worldwide headlines with her run to the third round of the 2019/2020 World Championship, defeating Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic.

Anastasia Dobromyslova had joined Ashton in qualifying for the 2018/2019 World Championship, while Japan’s Mikuru Suzuki competed alongside Sherrock at Alexandra Palace last year.

Ashton and Suzuki also played in the Grand Slam of Darts last year, and could secure another appearance in the event if they win through the qualifier on October 16.

“Women’s darts at the top level has never enjoyed as high a profile and this is an important development,” said PDC Chief Executive Matthew Porter.

“This year has seen sport worldwide affected by the coronavirus pandemic and it is hugely encouraging at a time when other sports are seeing opportunities for women reduced that we are able to bring in the PDC Women’s Series and create a place in the 2020 Grand Slam of Darts.

“We are also retaining two places in the William Hill World Darts Championship for female players, giving them the opportunity to take part in our sport’s biggest tournament once again after the historic achievements of Fallon Sherrock last December.”

Entry for the PDC Women’s Series will be available in due course via www.pdcplayers.com, with players who have not previously competed in PDC events needing to Register with the system first.

2020 PDC Women’s Series

Friday October 16 – Grand Slam of Darts Qualifier

Saturday October 17 – PDC Women’s Series Events One & Two

Sunday October 18 – PDC Women’s Series Events Three & Four

Venue

Chase Leisure Centre

Stafford Road

Cannock