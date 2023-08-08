Midweek 5 Minutes with Sophiea

This week Sport Readers we chat to FAWNSTARS.COM competition winner Sophiea and here is what this BUSTY babe had to share with us all her at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Sophiea

Q2. Where are you from? London

Q3. Age? 24

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? I have lots! I have around 30 and maybe 20 hours?

Q5. Any piercings? I only have 7 piercings now! I had to have my nipple and septum piercing removed when I had my boob job last month.

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I was scouted when I was 18 to start modelling, and from my portfolio I was scouted to become a cam girl when I was 20, and I never looked back!

Q7. How long have you been in the business? I’ve been in the glamour business for almost 5 years now and I love it.

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I have been internationally published in magazines, I own my own webcam and modelling agency called La Model Haus, and I have ran my own events in London and Leeds!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I’m going to Greece soon to shoot some more pictures for more magazines and brands. I’m also working on expanding my modelling agency.

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I listen to everything from classical to rock! – However my favourite artist of all time has to be Prince.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? I love writing poetry, going shopping and playing badminton!

Q12. Are you into video games? I like playing GTA on the Xbox, and I’m obsessed with sims.

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I love football, and I support Manchester-United, always!!

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? I love horror movies, as I love the thrill! That being said my favourite film is actually Human Traffic.

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? My favourite type of food is definitely anything to do with truffle! My favourite meal is mussels in white wine sauce.

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? I love a nice glass or merlot.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Hugh Hefner for the way he built his long-lasting brand!

Q18. Measurements? 5’7, 32E BOOBS, and size 6 feet.

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? An airplane! – I had to make sure I made it to the mile-high club.

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? It depends on my mood! But I definitely like it rough, and to keep things different in the bedroom.

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Has to be doggy!

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I went to a private school!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram: @sophiea.02 Snapchat: Sophi3a tiktok: @sophieanorth Fawnstars: @sophiea

