Expensive – Not If He Wins!

We can all have the “day” off this Friday as both my selections run on the Haydock evening card, starting with Age Of Time in the 6.15pm. Whiskey Pete is expected to go off at the head of the market after being beaten less than a length on his Newmarket debut by Aablan, but the winner that day is trained by Charlie Appleby, who should know exactly where he stands with his newcomer.

An 800,000 Euro purchase at the sales, the Dubawi colt certainly looks above average in his recent work on the Newmarket gallops, and if he can transfer that to race day, he may well get off the mark at the first attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Age of Time 6.15pm Haydock 5/2 most bookmakers