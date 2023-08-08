WORLD EXCLUSIVE – KINKY Skegness CHIPPY serving BATTERED C*CK ‘n’ CHIPS

A Skegness CHIPPY has gone VIRAL after cooking up a great new marketing plan the HAPPY FRYER dubbed FRIAR F**K locally is serving up BATTERED COCK ‘n’ CHIPS yes Sport Readers you read that right a battered COCK with chips.

Since the launch 2 weeks ago people have been flocking from across the UK to sample the SEASIDE delicacy.

Your Daily Sport spoke to one customer Jules who’d travelled up from Brighton who said “This is the best cock I’ve ever tasted.”

Happy Fryer owner Tony told Daily Sport “Before I launched the Cock ‘n’ Chips trade was dead here and I was literally doing my B*LLOCKS.”

Although Tony did add “I’ve been in undated with messages from S&M PERVS asking if I’d BATTER their manhood too.”

Daily Sport asked Skegness Tourism for comment but they didn’t respond nor did Visit Britain.