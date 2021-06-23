Midweek 5 Minutes with Stevie

At Daily Sport we are continuing our SIZZLING summer vibe with this weeks Sport Babe Stevie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Stevie 

Q2. Where are you from? Aberdeen 

Q3. Age? 31

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Just my brows 😂

Q5. Any piercings? Ears 

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Wedding Photog 

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 16 years 

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Playboy, Daily Sport, Nuts, Zoo and Page 3

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Just for my onlyfans @stevielouxxx

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m very eclectic but my fave artist is Nicki Mina

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yoga 

Q12. Are you into video games? Not at the moment 

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Not really 

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Apocalypto I like thrillers mostly

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Mexican! Chilli 

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Long Island ice tea

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum 

Q18. Measurements? 32E-26-36

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Train toilet 😂

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy 

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? 2 different colour eyes 

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Twitter: @stevielouxxx

Insta: @stevieloooou

