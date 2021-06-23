Midweek 5 Minutes with Stevie

At Daily Sport we are continuing our SIZZLING summer vibe with this weeks Sport Babe Stevie and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Stevie

Q2. Where are you from? Aberdeen

Q3. Age? 31

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? Just my brows 😂

Q5. Any piercings? Ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? Wedding Photog

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 16 years

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? Playboy, Daily Sport, Nuts, Zoo and Page 3

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Just for my onlyfans @stevielouxxx

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I’m very eclectic but my fave artist is Nicki Mina

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Yoga

Q12. Are you into video games? Not at the moment

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Not really

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Apocalypto I like thrillers mostly

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love Mexican! Chilli

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Long Island ice tea

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? My mum

Q18. Measurements? 32E-26-36

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Train toilet 😂

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? F**k

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Doggy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? 2 different colour eyes

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Twitter: @stevielouxxx

Insta: @stevieloooou