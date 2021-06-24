Refuge appeals at 8s now dropped back in trip

Now dropped back in trip, Refuge makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Nottingham (3.55)

This Mick Easterby trained four-year-old notched his sole success when easily landing landing a class 6 at Musselburgh back in October by 3 3/4 lengths off a mark of 50.

He the ran well in a similar grade affair at Windsor when turned out quickly under a 6lb penalty and finishing a 3/4 length third to Charles Le Brun.

Refuge was then on the sidelines for 180 days and ran a cracker on return to action over this course and distance when an length runner-up to Good Earth off a mark of 58.

The winner, whom he met on level weights, has scored twice since to be rated 70 – so that gives the form a strong look in relation to this same grade class 6 affair.

Refuge also ran a blinder on his penultimate start over the minimum trip at Ripon when collared close home and beaten just a neck by Van Gerwen off 58.

He then found 6f against him last time out here when showing good speed to lead until being headed approaching the last and weakening to finish fourth off his current rating of 59.

Judged on that, the drop back to 5f is an obvious plus and on his aforementioned run behind Good Earth he looks a massive player at the weights here in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Refuge (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)