Ghaz v Shinkwin headlines another great Friday night of BOXING on Fightzone TV

With fledgling broadcaster FIGHTZONE TV going from strength to strength since their launch on May 21 this Friday sees them broadcast another Dennis Hobson and Steve Crump Fight Academy card from the Fightzone Arena Sheffield headlined by Hamed Ghaz v Liam Shinkwin in an English lightweight title final eliminator.

Ghaz 16-0, 3 KO’s originally from Afghanistan but now hailing from Bradford will take on Herfordshire’s Liam Shinkwin 9-1-1, with the winner lined up for a CRACK at champion Myron Mills later in the year.

Although less experienced on paper Shinkwin won’t be their just to make up the numbers and this promises to be another FIGHTZONE classic 50:50 affair.

Be sure to tune in once again for all the action from the main event and the full undercard.