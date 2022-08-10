Midweek 5 Minutes with Terri Morgan

Today we chat to SEXY brunette babe Terri Morgan and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Terri Morgan

Q2. Where are you from? I’m from a small place called The Forest Of Dean in Gloucestershire

Q3. Age? 34

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into

them? Yes I have a few, I’d guess around 30 hours

Q5. Any piercings? Tongue, nipples and ears

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? I entered a competition called UK Calendar Girls and have been modelling since, it’s so much fun!

Q7. How long have you been in the business?

Around 18 months

Q8. What are some of your previous projects?

UK Calendar Girls, I have featured in Babewatch magazine also and had a solo magazine published internationally which was really cool

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? I have a few shoots lined up over the summer for some magazines, really excited for these!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or

artist? I listen to a massive mixture from heavy metal to D’n’B, I really like Marilyn Manson, Quite stuck on Doja Cat lately too.

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Travelling, Gym, Adventures!

Q12. Are you into video games? Nope not for me

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? Valentino Rossi

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? 50 first dates is my favourite film, although I love a good horror too

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? I love all foooood! A roast dinner would be at the top though

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? Wine, Gin, Vodka – not fussy haha

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? I have the best family and friends, lots of inspirations around me

Q18. Measurements? Size 10 32DD BOOBS 5ft2 tall

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? Sorry not a kiss and tell kind of girl

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Now that would be telling

Q21. Favourite sexual position? Wouldn’t you like to know

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I’m getting my full motorbike license this year

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Insta @terrij1807 Facebook Terri Morgan Snapchat ter1807 tiktok – terrimorgan3