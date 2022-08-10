There Could Be Anarchy in The Lucky Last

It is a rare occurrence for me to bet in amateur rider’s handicaps for obvious reasons, but I am willing to make an exception in the 4.25pm where I will be backing Masque Of Anarchy.

He won a similar race at Beverley last month off a mark 5lb lower by two and a half lengths, evidence that he handles the good to firm going expected here.

I am quite aware that the amateurs of today are head and shoulders better than some from the bad old days, but I do like the fact that the six-year-old is a “point and shoot” option who can be sent to the lead with the intention of staying there, playing catch me if you can with his rivals, and that makes life that bit more difficult for his opponents today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Masque Of Anarchy 4.25pm Nottingham 11/4 Bet365