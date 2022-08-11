Put On Your Dancing Shoes At Newbury

Handicaps are a very different beast to other races as well know, and after finding some big priced winners in recent weeks (as well as plenty of losers), I will head back to the statistics to see what we can unearth. No horse older than seven has won in the last 23 runnings for what that is worth (one horse goes), and no winner has been rated higher than 95 (two more fall by the wayside).

All winners raced within the last 60 days (one more with a line though it) , and once we delete the non-qualifiers, it is time to look at trainer records for signs of any patterns. Clive Cox has won it twice and placed twice more from only six runners, William Haggas had had four runners for two wins and a place, and Mark Johnston has a two from five win record, and as only the Cox yard are represented this year, guess where my money is going?

Dance Fever is yet to win this season, but he does have some solid placed form to his name with a third in the competitive World Pool Handicap over this trip at Glorious Goodwood when he failed to get a clear run at a crucial stage, and if he can negotiate a better passage in this much smaller field, I think he can run a huge race when you note that his last win was over this trip on this ground and off this mark at Leicester last year.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dance Fever 3.00pm Newbury 4/1 most bookmakers